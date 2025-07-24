World Cup SF: Divya knocks out Tan

The return games of the Women’s World Cup semifinals in Batumi delivered high drama on Wednesday, with one match decided and the other heading to tiebreaks. In a marathon encounter lasting 101 moves, India’s Divya Deshmukh defeated China’s Tan Zhongyi to become the first finalist of the 2025 edition – and the first Indian woman to reach a Women’s World Cup final. In the parallel match, Humpy Koneru and Lei Tingjie drew again, this time after a tense rook endgame, and will return to the board on Thursday for a tiebreak decider.

After both semifinal first games had ended in draws, the two Indian players, Humpy and Divya, had the white pieces in game two. From the outset, both appeared well-prepared and determined to press for a result. The day began promisingly for both.

Humpy Koneru chose the Exchange Variation of the Slav Defence against Lei Tingjie. The plan paid off early, as Humpy won a pawn and entered a rook endgame with realistic winning chances. The position was objectively holdable for Black with precise defence, but Lei misplayed the position under time pressure, allowing Humpy to reach a technically winning setup. However, Humpy then let the advantage slip with an inaccurate pawn move, and the opportunity passed.