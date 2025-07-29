Amit Shah Accuses Chidambaram of Defending Pakistan in Pahalgam Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in the Lok Sabha, accused senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram of indirectly defending Pakistan in the case of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people in April 2025.

Shah said that Chidambaram had cast doubt on whether the terrorists were from Pakistan and suggested that they may have been homegrown. Shah strongly rejected this claim and said that clear evidence showed the attackers were from Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistani voter ID cards, chocolates, and weapons recovered from the terrorists confirmed their identity and origin.

The Home Minister also revealed that Indian forces, through a special operation named “Operation Mahadev”, had tracked and killed all three terrorists involved. The three men—identified as Suleiman (alias Faizal), Afghani, and Jibran—were killed in an encounter in Srinagar.

Amit Shah questioned the Congress leader’s intentions, asking, “What will you gain by giving Pakistan a clean chit?” He said such statements hurt India’s image and efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke in Parliament, supporting Shah’s statement and affirming that India’s firm stand against terrorism has received wide support from the global community.

P. Chidambaram later clarified that his remarks were misunderstood and misquoted. He said he was only questioning the investigation and not defending Pakistan.

The debate happened as the government explained details of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.