Gunman ‘neutralized’ after shooting three in Manhattan 

Manhattan, July 29: At least three people, including a New York City police officer, were shot on Monday inside a Midtown Manhattan office building that houses major financial firms and the National Football League.

Police have not yet released full details of the incident.

However, the gunman who opened fire has been shot and killed. New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch confirmed on X: “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details.