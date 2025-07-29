Trump plans 15–20% tariff on countries without US deals

Washington, July 29: US President Donald Trump has said he may impose a 15–20% import tax on goods from countries that do not have trade deals with the United States. Washington, July 29: US President Donald Trump has said he may impose a 15–20% import tax on goods from countries that do not have trade deals with the United States.

Speaking in Turnberry, Scotland, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said, “For the world, it’ll be somewhere between 15 to 20%. I just want to be nice.”

This is higher than the 10% baseline tariff he had announced in April.

Smaller countries may be affected. Many expected only a 10% tax. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick earlier said that Latin America, the Caribbean, and African countries would face a 10% rate.

Trump’s new plan could raise trade costs for these nations.