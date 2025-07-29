Sattamum Needhiyum web series crosses 51 mn views on ZEE5 

The Tamil courtroom drama “Sattamum Needhiyum”, starring Saravanan and directed by debutant Balaji Selvaraj, has become a major success on ZEE5, crossing 51 million views since its release on July 18, 2025. Produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran under the 18 Creators banner, the series has received a strong response from both audiences and critics for its emotional depth and social relevance. The Tamil courtroom drama “Sattamum Needhiyum”, starring Saravanan and directed by debutant Balaji Selvaraj, has become a major success on ZEE5, crossing 51 million views since its release on July 18, 2025. Produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran under the 18 Creators banner, the series has received a strong response from both audiences and critics for its emotional depth and social relevance.

Set against a legal backdrop, the series has now been dubbed in Telugu and Hindi, expanding its reach beyond Tamil audiences. To celebrate the overwhelming reception, the team held a press meet in Chennai and thanked the media and viewers for their support.

Producer Sasikala Prabhakaran shared her gratitude, highlighting the hard work of her husband and producer Prabhakaran, and praised the entire cast and crew for completing the shoot in just 14 days. She credited actor Saravanan and actress Namritha for their committed performances.

Actor Saravanan thanked the media for their continuous support, recalling how the press had backed him during his early days as a hero. He expressed happiness that the series is now reaching a wider audience through dubbing.

Director Balaji Selvaraj thanked the producers and his team for trusting his vision. Actress Namritha and costume designer Maria also expressed their thanks to the media and the team, calling the experience memorable and rewarding.

With its compelling theme and strong performances, Sattamum Needhiyum has emerged as one of the standout Tamil web series of the year.