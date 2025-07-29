GV Prakash hails Blackmail as more than a thriller

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar is all praise for his upcoming film Blackmail, calling it “more than just a thriller” and a “full-fledged family entertainer.” Directed by Mu. Maran and produced by Jayakkodi Amalraj under JDS Film Factory, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1. Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar is all praise for his upcoming film Blackmail, calling it “more than just a thriller” and a “full-fledged family entertainer.” Directed by Mu. Maran and produced by Jayakkodi Amalraj under JDS Film Factory, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1.

Speaking about the project, GV Prakash lauded director Mu. Maran for leveling up as a storyteller, noting how the film balances emotion and suspense to appeal to a broad audience. He also praised the producer’s passion and commitment and applauded his co-stars Bindhu Madhavi, Teju Ashwini, and Srikanth for their standout performances.

Blackmail features music by Sam CS, cinematography by Gokul Benoy, and editing by San Lokesh. With a strong technical team and an emotional core, the film is positioned as a compelling commercial entertainer.