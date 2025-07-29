Anirudh announces grand finale concert in Chennai on Aug 23

Popular composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to deliver a never-before-seen musical experience in Chennai with his Rockstar – Hukum concert, scheduled for August 23 at Marg Swarnabhoomi on East Coast Road, near Koovathur. Popular composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to deliver a never-before-seen musical experience in Chennai with his Rockstar – Hukum concert, scheduled for August 23 at Marg Swarnabhoomi on East Coast Road, near Koovathur.

In what promises to be a grand finale to his international concert tour, Anirudh has announced that the event will feature world-class arrangements, massive crowd management, ample parking, and top-tier security for thousands of music lovers.

Pre-registration for the concert has already begun, and official ticket sales will go live on the District app on August 4 at 3 PM.

Organizers say the concert will be a landmark musical event in Chennai, blending crowd energy, vast amenities, and Anirudh’s electrifying performance, making it a night to remember for fans across the country.