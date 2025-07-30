Arshdeep to play fifth Test

Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, aged 26, is reportedly on the cusp of making his much-anticipated Test debut for India in the fifth and final Test against England, commencing on July 31st at The Oval. The news comes after the promising pacer was seen bowling at full intensity during India’s optional training session on Tuesday, indicating his recovery from a hand injury that sidelined him from the preceding Manchester Test.

Arshdeep had been firmly in the team management’s plans for the last two Tests of the series. However, an unfortunate hand injury, which required stitches, prevented him from featuring in the crucial Manchester encounter. His return to fitness now opens the door for a significant reshuffle in India’s bowling attack.

Sources suggest that with Arshdeep’s very likely inclusion in the playing XI, India’s bowling combination will undergo another adjustment. This move underscores the team’s strategic approach to adapt to conditions and opposition, while also managing the workload of its key fast bowlers.

Adding to the potential changes, Akash Deep, who emerged as one of the standout performers in India’s memorable victory at Edgbaston, is also expected to make a return to the playing XI. His previous performance showcased his ability to make an immediate impact, providing an additional dimension to the seam attack.

The report further indicates that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are probable candidates to be the other two frontline seamers alongside Arshdeep Singh. A late decision, if necessary, could be taken regarding the participation of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, suggesting that the team management is weighing all options to ensure optimal balance and effectiveness for the series decider.

Arshdeep’s potential debut marks a significant milestone in his career and reflects the faith placed in his abilities to perform at the highest level of Test cricket. His left-arm angle and variations are expected to provide a new challenge to the English batsmen on what promises to be a gripping encounter at The Oval.