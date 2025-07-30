Two killed after stabbing attack in London

Two men were killed and two others injured in a shocking stabbing incident at a business premises on Long Lane in London, United Kingdom, local media reported.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 1:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, following reports that multiple individuals had been assaulted, reports BBC.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with paramedics treating four people for stab wounds at the scene.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead on the spot, while a 27-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Two other men, both in their 30s, were also injured — one of whom is in critical condition.

The man in critical condition has been detained in connection with the stabbings. Authorities have confirmed that the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

The other injured man remains in hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service stated that ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, incident response officers, a command support vehicle, and paramedics from the tactical response unit were dispatched to the scene.

“We treated four people at the scene. We took three patients to major trauma centres as a priority. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” the BBC quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident. At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.”

She added that there will be a significant police presence in the area throughout the day and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means,” Bond said.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.