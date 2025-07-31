Child sexually harassed in Tiruppur school, Parents hold protest

A private school in the K.V.R Nagar area of Tirupur became the site of a tense protest by parents after a 6-year-old first-grade student was reportedly sexually harassed by a school cleaner.

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for immediate action and greater child safety measures within the institution.

According to reports, the young girl was in the restroom when the alleged incident occurred involving a 27-year-old cleaner identified as Jai, reportedly from Assam. Upon returning to her class, the child informed her teacher about the incident. However, initial reports suggest that the class teacher allegedly failed to take appropriate or timely action.

Later, the distressed student confided in her mother, also complaining of abdominal pain. This revelation prompted the girl’s parents, along with relatives and members of the public, to gather outside the school in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

The Tirupur police swiftly responded to the situation. Assistant Commissioner John from K.V.R Nagar arrived at the scene to investigate. The South All-Women Police subsequently registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the registration of the case, the cleaner, Jai, was arrested. Police officials have assured the agitated parents that appropriate and thorough action will be taken in the matter.

The following morning, the situation remained tense as over 100 parents once again congregated outside the school. Their demands centered on accountability from the school management, urging them to ensure the safety and security of all children within the premises and to provide a comprehensive explanation for the incident.

The continued protest led to an increased police presence to maintain order and prevent any escalation. The incident has highlighted critical concerns regarding child safety protocols in educational institutions and the need for prompt and sensitive handling of such allegations.