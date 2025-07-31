Edappadi K Palaniswami lashes out at Stalin led DMK govt

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), the General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), recently embarked on his extensive “Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagamai Meetpom” (We will protect the people, we will retrieve Tamil Nadu) public outreach tour.

Following his initial campaign stop in Sivaganga, E.P.S. engaged with the public in Ramanathapuram, addressing gatherings in Paramakudi, Thiruvadanai, and R.S. Mangalam. He also held crucial discussions with various stakeholders, including representatives from the fishing community, weavers, and temporary teachers, underscoring his party’s commitment to diverse segments of society.

A central theme of E.P.S.’s addresses was the assurance that all development projects that have been stalled under the current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime would be swiftly completed should the AIADMK return to power. He highlighted the array of welfare schemes implemented during the previous AIADMK administration, asserting that these initiatives had significantly improved the economic well-being of the general public, farmers, laborers, and women’s self-help groups. In stark contrast, he criticized the DMK for allegedly halting these beneficial programs. E.P.S. promised that an AIADMK government would not only revive these crucial welfare schemes but also establish a dedicated welfare board to address the specific challenges faced by weavers, providing them with necessary benefits and assistance.

A significant portion of his discourse focused on the persistent issues confronting Tamil Nadu fishermen, particularly their frequent apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy. E.P.S. unequivocally stated that the permanent solution to this long-standing problem lies in the retrieval of Katchatheevu, an island that has been a point of contention. He pledged that an AIADMK government would prioritize efforts to reclaim Katchatheevu, ensuring a lasting resolution for the fishing community. Furthermore, he assured both mechanized and traditional boat fishermen of permanent solutions to their various grievances.

Throughout his tour, E.P.S. drew a clear distinction between the AIADMK’s track record of public welfare and what he termed the DMK’s unfulfilled promises. The outreach concluded with E.P.S.’s visit to the Ramanathapuram Palace, where he met with the recently joined AIADMK member, Ilaiya Mannar Nagendra Sethupathi. His tour in Ramanathapuram was set to continue with a roadshow and further public interactions, signaling the AIADMK’s vigorous push to reconnect with its electoral base.