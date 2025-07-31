Prisoner suicide at Udumalai forest office sparks outcry

A man identified as Marimuthu (45), hailing from the Melkurumalai Settlement in the Western Ghats near Udumalai, was found dead by suicide at the Udumalai Forest Range Office, an incident that has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted accusations of murder from tribal residents.

Marimuthu had been arrested by forest officials on allegations of smuggling a tiger tooth and was brought to the Udumalai forest office for interrogation. According to reports, after the officials briefly left the area, Marimuthu reportedly entered the restroom. When he did not emerge after a significant period, forest employees grew concerned. Upon forcibly opening the door, they discovered him dead, having apparently hanged himself inside.

The discovery sent shockwaves through the forest department staff, who immediately informed the Udumalai police. The Udumalai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other police personnel arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and subsequently sent it for post-mortem examination at the Udumalai Government Hospital.

However, the incident has taken a grim turn with tribal people from Karumutti Mel Kurumalai vehemently asserting that Marimuthu was, in fact, murdered. This accusation has added a layer of complexity and tension to the investigation.

Forest Officer Rajesh, Revenue Divisional Officer Kumar, and Udumalai DSP Namachivayam are currently leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Marimuthu’s death. The incident has caused considerable unrest and a stir throughout the Udumalai region, with calls for a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter.