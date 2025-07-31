O. Panneerselvam Withdraws from BJP Alliance

Chennai: In a significant political development, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has announced his group’s withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision came after a consultative meeting with his supporters in Alwarpet, Chennai.

Following the meeting, Panruti Ramachandran and O. Panneerselvam addressed the media, outlining three key decisions:

* The “Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu” (Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee) will no longer be a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

* O. Panneerselvam will embark on a statewide tour across Tamil Nadu.

* As of now, the group has not formed an alliance with any other political party.

Sources close to O. Panneerselvam indicate that future alliance decisions will be made in accordance with prevailing political circumstances.