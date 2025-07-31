Petro purchase: 6 Indian firms sanctioned by US 

6 Indian Companies Sanctioned By US are

Alchemical Solutions Private Limited, Global Industrial Chemicals Limited (Global Industrial), Ramniklal S Gosalia And Company (Ramniklal), Jupiter Dye Chem Private Limited (Jupiter Dye Chem), Persistent Petrochem Private Limited and Kanchan Polymers.

All these Indian firms have been designated under section 3(a)(iii) of Executive Order 13846 for “knowingly engaging” in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property of these companies in the US or under the control of US persons are blocked. The sanction also blocks an entity or company which is 50 per cent or more owned by a person or company that is already blocked.