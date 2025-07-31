Trump hits out at India, Russia

A day after announcing 25 per cent tariffs on imports of India, US President Donald Trump has dropped another bombshell. Hitting out at India and Russia, he has said he does not care about New Delhi’s dealings with Moscow and that the two “can take their dead economies down together”.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President targeted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for warning that Washington DC’s “ultimatum game” with Russia could lead to war. “…and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory,” the US President said.