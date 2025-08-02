Islamabad Express derails: 30 injured

Islamabad, Aug 2: At least 30 passengers were injured on Friday after four coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, Sheikhupura, Pakistan’s media reported. The train was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The bogies came off the track within half an hour of leaving Lahore. Islamabad, Aug 2: At least 30 passengers were injured on Friday after four coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, Sheikhupura, Pakistan’s media reported. The train was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The bogies came off the track within half an hour of leaving Lahore.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and begun relief work. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Efforts are underway to rescue passengers still trapped in the coaches. The accident site is just 50 kms from Lahore.

Federal railways minister Hanif Abbasi has taken note of the incident. A formal inquiry has been launched.