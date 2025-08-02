Four killed in Montana bar shooting

Montana, Aug 2: Four people were killed in a mass shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, on Friday morning, prompting a large-scale manhunt for the suspected gunman, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the case, confirmed the shooting occurred around 10:30 am and that all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The motive behind the attack has not yet been confirmed.
The suspect, who remains at large and is believed to be armed, was identified as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown. He lived next door to The Owl Bar, according to public records and bar owner David Gwerder.
The bartender and three patrons were killed, said Gwerder, who was not present during the shooting. He said he believed the four victims were the only ones inside the bar at the time and was unaware of any ongoing disputes between them and Brown.
“He knew everybody who was in that bar. I guarantee you that,” Gwerder said. “He didn’t have any running dispute with any of them. I just think he snapped.”
Brown’s home in Anaconda was cleared by a SWAT team, but he remains at large. Authorities said he was last seen in the Stump Town area, just west of town.
More than a dozen officers from state and local agencies converged on the area, establishing a perimeter and restricting access in and out. A helicopter circled overhead while officers searched the nearby wooded mountainside, according to Randy Clark, a retired police officer who lives nearby.
The Granite County Sheriff’s Office had earlier described the suspect as wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, and an orange bandana. Residents have been urged to stay indoors, avoid the area, and report any suspicious activity.
The FBI is assisting with the response but has referred further questions to local agencies. Governor Greg Gianforte said he is monitoring the situation closely and asked Montanans to pray for the victims and first responders.
“We are Montana, so guns are not new to us. But for our town to be locked down, everybody’s pretty rattled,” said Barbie Nelson, a local caf owner who shut her business after hearing about the shooting. “It’s a small town, so we all probably know someone who was there.”
Anaconda is located about 75 miles southeast of Missoula. The investigation into the matter remains active.