Four killed in Montana bar shooting

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the case, confirmed the shooting occurred around 10:30 am and that all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The motive behind the attack has not yet been confirmed.

The suspect, who remains at large and is believed to be armed, was identified as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown. He lived next door to The Owl Bar, according to public records and bar owner David Gwerder.

The bartender and three patrons were killed, said Gwerder, who was not present during the shooting. He said he believed the four victims were the only ones inside the bar at the time and was unaware of any ongoing disputes between them and Brown.

“He knew everybody who was in that bar. I guarantee you that,” Gwerder said. “He didn’t have any running dispute with any of them. I just think he snapped.”

Brown’s home in Anaconda was cleared by a SWAT team, but he remains at large. Authorities said he was last seen in the Stump Town area, just west of town.