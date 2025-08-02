Israeli hostage shown Gaza starvation footage

In the video, Braslavski, 21, can be seen identifying himself and pleading with the Israeli government to secure his release. He looks pale and thin, lying on the ground in Gaza and is seen watching news footage of the hunger crisis in Gaza.

This is not the first video of him released by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They had released a previous video of him on April 16. In the video, he complained of an illness that made his entire body itch, and he had appealed to US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get him released.

Braslavski was a security agent at the Nova music festival when he was abducted. Before he was abducted, he managed to rescue several festival-goers, witnesses who escaped, recall.