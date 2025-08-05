Debt triggers tragic family suicide in Trichy

In a heart-wrenching incident, a family of four was found dead in Melakalkandarkottai near Trichy, Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to severe financial distress.

The father is believed to have poisoned his two young daughters before taking his own life. His wife also died by suicide in what appears to be a tragic act driven by mounting debts.

The deceased have been identified as J. Alex (42), his wife A. Victoria (35), and their daughters Aradhana (9) and Alia (3). Alex, who previously ran a textile shop, had reportedly closed it due to heavy losses. Victoria was employed with the Indian Railways.

According to police sources, the couple had taken several loans—for running the shop, for family needs, and for medical treatment of Alex’s mother. The family’s financial problems had led to frequent arguments, and they were reportedly struggling to repay their debts.

When relatives and neighbors could not contact the family for a day, they grew suspicious and alerted the police. On breaking into the house, the police discovered all four family members dead. A suicide note and diary entries found at the scene indicated that the parents had planned the act together due to their worsening financial situation.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.