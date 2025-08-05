Medical student ends life in Chennai

A second-year MBBS student studying at a government medical college in Kleeppakkam, Chennai, died by suicide, allegedly due to academic pressure.

The student, Divya from Tiruvallur district, was staying in a rented room in the T.P. Chathiram area.

On Monday, she was found hanging in her room. Her father has claimed that she was under intense academic stress, which may have driven her to take this extreme step.

The local police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. This incident has once again raised concerns about the mental health and pressure faced by medical students.

Similar cases in recent months highlight the urgent need for colleges to provide better emotional and psychological support systems for students coping with high academic demands.