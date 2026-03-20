Chennai MTC floats tender for 300 electric mini AC buses 

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, has issued a tender to procure 300 electric mini air‑conditioned buses as part of a major upgrade to the city’s last‑mile public transport network.

The 7‑metre‑long, low‑floor AC electric buses will be deployed on narrow interior roads and feeder routes, aimed at improving connectivity to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) stations and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

Under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CSUSP) and related schemes, the 300 AC mini buses will be part of a broader push to induct over 1,270 new low‑floor buses, including 500 AC electric, 250 non‑AC electric and additional micro buses.

The 7‑metre electric mini buses are designed to navigate tight city streets, operate as feeder services, and integrate with the 1,000 new AC electric buses MTC has simultaneously tendered for on main corridors.

Operation and environmental impact

Officials say the 300 mini AC e‑buses will run under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, where a private operator will procure, run and maintain the vehicles and associated charging infrastructure, while MTC retains control over routes, schedules and fares.

The move is expected to cut local emissions, reduce congestion, and offer a more comfortable, air‑conditioned ride for passengers on short‑distance routes, especially in densely populated areas and around metro interchange hubs.