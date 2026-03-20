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ENTERTAINMENT

Bharath’s ‘Kaalidas 2’ Gets New Release Date

The makers of Kaalidas 2, starring Bharath, have announced a new release date for the much-awaited sequel.
NT BureauBy No Comments
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The makers of Kaalidas 2, starring Bharath, have announced a new release date for the much-awaited sequel.
The investigative crime thriller is now set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026, replacing its earlier planned schedule.

Directed by Sri Senthil, the film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Kaalidas, with Bharath reprising his role. The movie also features Ajay Karthi in a key role.

The sequel is expected to continue the gripping investigative narrative, building on the success of the first part, which received positive reviews for its intense storytelling.

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