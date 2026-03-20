Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer unveiled

The trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been officially released, with Tom Holland unveiling it in a grand event atop the Empire State Building, surrounded by fans.

Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new film marks a fresh chapter in Peter Parker’s life. Set four years later, Peter is now living alone after erasing himself from everyone’s memory, dedicating his life fully to being Spider-Man while facing a powerful new threat.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo in key roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film is set to hit theatres on July 31 in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, and English.