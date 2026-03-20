Alia Bhatt announces her rom-com OTT film Don’t be Shy

Bollywood star Aliat Bhatt on Thursday announced her upcoming production “Don’t be Shy”, a coming-of-age film, for streaming service Prime Video.

The actor is producing the film with her sister Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

“Ours is a small, passionate, and new production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Shaheen and I decided that we would like to give sunshine to the movies that the movies have given to us.

“‘Don’t be Shy’ is a film that we cannot wait for the audience to see. At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” the actor said at the Prime Video slate announcement press conference.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

The dialogues and additional screenplay is penned by Sehaj Kaur Maini.

The project marks the directorial debut of Mukerji, who earlier worked as assistant director on director Karan Johar’s films “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Brahmastra”.

When Johar, who was the host of the event, asked her about the star cast of the upcoming movie, Alia said she will announce the names of the actors soon.

“They are outsiders,” Alia said.

“Don’t be Shy” is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani’s Chalkboard Entertainment.

As an actor, Alia will be seen next in “Alpha”, an action-thriller, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War”.