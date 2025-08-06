Hrithik launches global dance challenge for War 2 song Aavan Jaavan

Yash Raj Films has released the first song from War 2 titled Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The groovy romantic track is winning hearts online for the duo’s effortless chemistry. Yash Raj Films has released the first song from War 2 titled Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The groovy romantic track is winning hearts online for the duo’s effortless chemistry.

Hrithik surprised fans by posting a video urging people worldwide to join a dance contest on the song’s hookstep. “The step is simple and fun. Create reels, tag @yrf and use #AavanJaavan. I’ll meet some lucky winners soon,” he said.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR as rival super-agents. The film releases in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.