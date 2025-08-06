Hrithik launches global dance challenge for War 2 song Aavan Jaavan

Yash Raj Films has released the first song from War 2 titled Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The groovy romantic track is winning hearts online for the duo’s effortless chemistry.
Hrithik surprised fans by posting a video urging people worldwide to join a dance contest on the song’s hookstep. “The step is simple and fun. Create reels, tag @yrf and use #AavanJaavan. I’ll meet some lucky winners soon,” he said.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR as rival super-agents. The film releases in theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.