Music composer Sam C S is all set to make his debut in Hindi cinema. He will compose music for a film featuring actor Sonu Sood.

Sam C S, known for films like Kaithi, Vikram Vedha and Pushpa 2, shared the news on Instagram and said he was excited to work with Sonu Sood. Details of the film’s title and crew are yet to be announced.

Sam has had several releases this year, including Madraskaaran, Dilruba and Ace. Sonu Sood, who recently directed Fateh, will play the lead role in this new project.