Vemal’s rural entertainer Vadam goes on floors 

Actor Vemal has officially started work on his new film, “Vadam.” The film, described as a rural entertainer, began production with a formal pooja on Tuesday. Actor Vemal has officially started work on his new film, “Vadam.” The film, described as a rural entertainer, began production with a formal pooja on Tuesday.

“Vadam” is centered around the traditional Tamil sport of Vada Manjuvirattu, which is similar to Jallikattu and is played during the Pongal festival. Vemal, who is well-known for his successful roles in rural-themed movies like “Pasanga” and “Kalavani,” will star alongside Sangeetha Kalyankumar and Bala Saravanan.

The film is written and directed by Kenthiran V, with dialogues and lyrics by Gnanakaravel. The technical crew includes Prasanna S. Kumar (cinematography), Sabu Joseph (editing), V. Sasikumar (art), and Murugan (stunts). The movie is being produced by Veerasekar R.

This project adds to Vemal’s busy schedule, which also includes an upcoming, untitled film directed by Elson Eldhose. Vemal was most recently seen in the film “Desingu Raja 2” and “Paramasivan Fathima.”