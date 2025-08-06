New district headquarters hospital in Tambaram 

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate the new district headquarters hospital at Tambaram on August 9, as part of its plan to upgrade 19 government hospitals across 24 districts that lack district headquarters facilities. The Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate the new district headquarters hospital at Tambaram on August 9, as part of its plan to upgrade 19 government hospitals across 24 districts that lack district headquarters facilities.

The new hospital, built near the Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand at a cost of ₹115.38 crore, has six floors with a total area of 2.27 lakh sq. ft. It includes 400 beds, six operation theatres, and 40 ICU beds, along with units for emergency care, neonatal care, child welfare, and diabetic treatment. Medical equipment worth ₹5.38 crore is currently being installed.

Additionally, at the old government hospital complex in Chromepet, a dental clinic and integrated laboratory have been set up at a cost of ₹7.10 crore. PWD Minister E.V. Velu and MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan inspected the new hospital on Tuesday and confirmed that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate all three medical facilities for the benefit of Chennai residents on August 9.