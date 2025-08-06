MTC to roll out 135 new electric buses on OMR

Chennai commuters, especially those travelling on the IT corridor, have reason to cheer as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to launch 135 more electric buses, including 55 air-conditioned buses. Chennai commuters, especially those travelling on the IT corridor, have reason to cheer as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to launch 135 more electric buses, including 55 air-conditioned buses.

The new fleet will operate from the upgraded Perumbakkam depot and cover key routes such as Siruseri–Airport (MAA2), CMBT–Kilambakkam (570), Broadway–Kelambakkam (102), T. Nagar–Thiruporur (19), Thiruvanmiyur–Kilambakkam (95X) and Kilambakkam–Sholinganallur (555S).

According to MTC GM Nedunchezhiyan, these buses are aimed at meeting the growing demand in the OMR stretch. MTC MD T. Prabhushankar said non-AC buses would have deluxe fares and AC buses would follow regular AC fares. Each bus is equipped with four CCTV cameras, wheelchair ramps, reserved seating, and stop request buttons. The buses were manufactured by OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.