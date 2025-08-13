EPS congratulates Rajini on completing 50 years in cinema

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has extended his congratulations to superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema on the eve of release of his new film “Coolie.”

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Palaniswami praised Rajinikanth’s unique acting style and wished him continued success.

Also, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai has extended his wishes to superstar Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in the film industry.

In a message posted on the social media platform ‘X’, Selvaperunthagai praised Rajinikanth’s dedication, hard work, discipline, and simplicity, calling them a role model for all. He also noted that Rajinikanth’s contributions to both social work and the film industry are unforgettable.

Selvaperunthagai concluded his message by wishing Rajinikanth a long and healthy life, and that he may continue to shine for many more decades.