Former AIADMK MP Maitreyan joins DMK

In a notable political shift, V. Maitreyan, former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and organising secretary, officially joined the DMK on Wednesday.

The move took place at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior party leaders.

Maitreyan’s departure comes after a long career with AIADMK, during which he was sidelined following the demise of former general secretary J. Jayalalithaa in 2016. He briefly joined the BJP in 2023 but returned to AIADMK in 2024, even serving as its organising secretary in January 2025. Dissatisfied with internal dynamics and party direction, he has now turned to the DMK, citing better governance as a motivating factor.

The AIADMK promptly responded by expelling Maitreyan from the party and revoking his membership, labeling his actions as anti-party.

Political analysts view his entry as a strategic gain for the DMK, particularly enhancing its appeal among minority communities in South Chennai — a region where Maitreyan wields influence. As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections draw closer, this realignment is seen as potentially reshaping the state’s political balance.