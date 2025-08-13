Student dies at school in Villupuram

A 17-year-old student, identified as Mohanraj, has died after collapsing at a private school in Villupuram.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

​

Mohanraj, an 11th-grade student, had just arrived at school around 7 a.m. and sat down in his classroom when he suddenly fainted. Teachers and other students immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

​

Following the incident, Villupuram Town Police Inspector Ravishankar took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination at Mundiyam Pakkam Government Hospital.

An investigation is currently underway. In light of the student’s death, the school was closed for the day, and more than 50 police officers were deployed in the area to maintain order.