EPS extends greetings for Krishna Jayanthi

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) extended his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi.

In his message, he said that Krishna’s teachings in the Bhagavad Gita inspire people to remain calm, perform their duties without expecting results, and live a life of peace and fulfillment. He urged everyone to uphold virtue and protect dharma in society.

EPS also expressed his wish that the festival brings joy and harmony to all families and strengthens moral values among the people.