Centre using ED to intimidate DMK: Kanimozhi

Enforcement Directorate’s recent raids on the residences of Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periyasamy and his family have drawn a sharp reaction from DMK MP Kanimozhi.

The raids, conducted in Dindigul, targeted the minister’s home, as well as the homes of his son Senthilkumar and daughter Indira, as part of an investigation into alleged illegal money transactions.

​In response to the action, Kanimozhi released a strong statement, accusing the central government of using investigative agencies to harass and intimidate opposition parties.

She stated that the BJP-led central government is mistaken if it believes such tactics will succeed in silencing or intimidating DMK members.

​Kanimozhi further alleged that democracy is under attack in India, with central investigative agencies and even the Election Commission being used as political tools against the opposition.

Her remarks underscore the rising tension between the central and state governments, particularly concerning the use of law enforcement and investigative bodies in political matters.