Chennai Metro hits record ridership on I-Day

Chennai Metro Rail recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership on Independence Day, with over 3.5 lakh passengers using the service across the city.

According to officials, the surge in ridership was largely due to people visiting popular spots, cultural events, and Independence Day celebrations across Chennai. Families, students, and office-goers were seen making use of the metro for safe and quick travel.

Metro Rail authorities expressed happiness over the increasing patronage and said the growth in numbers reflects the public’s confidence in the system. They also noted that efforts will continue to enhance passenger convenience and meet the rising demand.