Leaders pay last respect to Nagaland Governor L Ganesan

Nagaland Governor L. Ganesan passed away in Chennai last night, plunging the political and social circles of Tamil Nadu into grief.

His mortal remains were placed at the Chennai Corporation ground, where leaders, cadres, and the general public gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid floral tributes to the late Governor. On the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister also laid a wreath on behalf of the Prime Minister, marking the Union government’s homage.

A stream of political leaders visited the venue, reflecting the wide respect Ganesan commanded across party lines. Senior BJP leaders, AIADMK representative D. Jayakumar, NTK chief Seeman, and RSS members were among those who offered their tributes. The atmosphere remained solemn as the state bid farewell to a seasoned political figure.