India-Russia ties steadiest since WW II: Jaishankar 

Moscow, Aug 22: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and Russia share one of the steadiest relationships in the world since the Second World War. He made the remarks at a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Lavrov also praised the partnership, calling it a “special strategic relationship” shaped by the vision of the two countries’ leaders.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow after holding trade and economic talks with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. He said his meeting with Lavrov was an opportunity to review political ties, as well as cooperation in trade, investment, defence, science, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The minister recalled recent high-level meetings, including the 22nd Annual Summit last year and leadership talks in Kazan. He said those meetings gave direction to the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” He added that preparations were underway for the next summit at the end of this year.