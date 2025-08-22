Modi, Macron discuss Ukraine war

New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a very good conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. He said they discussed peaceful solutions to conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India–France strategic partnership. New Delhi, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a very good conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. He said they discussed peaceful solutions to conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the India–France strategic partnership.

“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, France strongly rejected allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against President Macron. In a letter, Netanyahu claimed antisemitism had risen in France after Macron’s call for a Palestinian state. He said Macron’s stance encouraged Hamas and endangered French Jews.