India, Russia come closer to reviving trade corridors

Amid the reshaping of the global trade order owing to tariff-led negotiations by the United States (US), the just-concluded visit of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to Russia, which explored ways to further enhance economic ties while reviving trade corridors, comes at a critical juncture, a report said on Saturday.

The EAM’s engagements in Moscow also set the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s much-awaited visit to India at the end of the year.

During the state visit, EAM Jaishankar called for diversification of trade items that go beyond energy and raw materials. Adding that exploring the relevance of ‘Make in India’, investment, and alluring foreign business will be the key to advancing economic cooperation, according to the report by India Narrative.

Notably, “attention was brought to resume the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) trade talks, which were halted in 2022 following the deterioration in Russia-Ukraine relations,” said the report.