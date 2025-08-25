Hindu religion must be dismantled to achieve social justice: Vanni Arasu

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Deputy General Secretary Vanni Arasu sparked a controversy with his remarks at a seminar in Mylapore that called for legislation against honour killings.

In his address, Vanni Arasu referenced the mythological tale of Rama killing Shambuka, interpreting it as a symbol of caste oppression and the enforcement of Brahminical supremacy. He equated Lord Rama’s actions with those of PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, claiming both represent systems that “incite violence under the guise of tradition.”

The VCK leader further stated that Hinduism inherently upholds caste inequality and argued that true social justice cannot be achieved without dismantling the religion itself, echoing Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s views.

He concluded by saying his comments were “only the beginning” and that he would continue to share his thoughts on the matter in future speeches.