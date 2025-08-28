Centre clears India’s CWG 2030 bid

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Union Cabinet has approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG). This is a big step in India’s plan to stage major global sporting events. New Delhi, Aug 28: The Union Cabinet has approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG). This is a big step in India’s plan to stage major global sporting events.

The Cabinet also cleared the signing of a Host Collaboration Agreement and promised financial support to the Gujarat government if India wins the bid.

Ahmedabad has been chosen as the host city. Officials said the city has top-class stadiums, training centres, and strong sporting culture. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest, has already hosted global events, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The 2030 CWG will feature athletes from 72 nations and territories. It is expected to create jobs, boost tourism, and bring opportunities in many sectors beyond sports.