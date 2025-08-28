R Ashwin retires from IPL 

Retired India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his Indian Premier League career on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin took to his social media account to announce the decision. The legendary spinner played 221 matches in the competition and picked up 187 wickets. Retired India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his Indian Premier League career on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin took to his social media account to announce the decision. The legendary spinner played 221 matches in the competition and picked up 187 wickets.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” Ashwin said in a statement on Wednesday. Ashwin has featured for five teams in the Indian Premier League and even captained the Punjab franchise during his stint there. Over the course of his IPL career, he has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin retires as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, behind Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla. He has also scored 833 runs, including one half-century, for Rajasthan Royals.

The spinner played his final season for his home team, CSK. He picked up 7 wickets and scored 33 runs in his 9 outings in the tournament. Ashwin was involved in other controversies amidst CSK’s struggles in 2025. Last season, Ashwin was called out due to his YouTube channel, which had criticised Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, his CSK teammate. One of the channel’s analysts, Prasanna Agoram, argued that Noor Ahmad was not needed in the lineup.