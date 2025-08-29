TN attracted ₹10 lakh cr in investments over 4 years

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that his government attracted industrial investments worth ₹10 lakh crore over the past four years. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that his government attracted industrial investments worth ₹10 lakh crore over the past four years.

He made this announcement during a wedding ceremony in Chennai, hosted by DMK MP N.R. Elango. Stalin pointed out that these investments were a result of his administration’s steady efforts both in India and abroad.

Stalin is scheduled to visit Germany and the UK soon. He said he would give details about this foreign trip later.

This ₹10 lakh crore figure aligns with previous announcements by Stalin’s government, which stated that around ₹10 lakh crore in investments had come in within three years, generating 31 lakh jobs