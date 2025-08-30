Asia Cup: Three cheers for Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian men’s hockey team began its Asia Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Friday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh starred for the hosts, scoring a hat-trick (20’, 33’, 47’), while Jugraj Singh (18’) added another goal to seal the hard-fought win.

China’s goals came from Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’), and Jiesheng Gao (41’), keeping the contest alive until the final whistle.

India started on the front foot, pressing aggressively from the opening pushback. However, China struck first when Shihao Du converted a penalty corner in the 12th minute. India regrouped quickly and equalised in the second quarter through Jugraj Singh’s powerful penalty corner strike. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet Singh’s first goal put India ahead 2-1 heading into halftime.

The hosts extended their lead early in the third quarter when Harmanpreet scored his second goal from a penalty corner to make it 3-1. China, however, fought back, with Benhai Chen and Jiesheng Gao finding the net to level the scores at 3-3 by the end of the third quarter.

With the game hanging in the balance, Harmanpreet Singh completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute, restoring India’s lead. The home side then held firm, keeping the pressure on China to secure a narrow but crucial opening win.

India will next face Japan on Sunday in what promises to be another exciting encounter.