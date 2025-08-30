Mandeep Singh parts ways with Tripura after one season

Batter Mandeep Singh has decided to part ways with Tripura ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season, ending his association with the team after just one year, as per ESPNcricinfo.

“Thank you, Tripura CA, for giving me the opportunity to play last season. I enjoyed my time there,” Mandeep wrote in an Instagram post, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

“Made some wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing the team success for the upcoming season. Looking forward to the next chapter,” he added.

The experienced right-hander captained Tripura across formats during the 2024-25 season, featuring in six Ranji Trophy matches, six Vijay Hazare Trophy games, and seven Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

While Tripura failed to progress beyond the group stages in all three competitions, Mandeep delivered consistently with the bat. In the Ranji Trophy, he scored an unbeaten 124 and registered five half-centuries, crossing the fifty-run mark in every game he played last season.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he notched up three fifties, including a top score of 94 against Bengal. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mandeep struck two more half-centuries, proving to be one of the side’s most reliable performers.

The 33-year-old had moved to Tripura last season after spending 15 years with Punjab, where he had been an integral part of the setup. However, Mandeep’s next destination remains uncertain, with no confirmation yet on which team he will represent in the upcoming domestic season.