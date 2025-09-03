Happy to get warm reception in UK, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin received a warm and heartfelt welcome in the United Kingdom as he concluded a two-nation tour aimed at boosting investments and strengthening ties with the Tamil diaspora.

The visit, which also included Germany, marked his fifth and sixth overseas trips since taking office in 2021, reinforcing his government’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

In Germany, Stalin attended the “TN Rising Investment Conclave” in Düsseldorf, where 26 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, promising ₹7,020 crore in investments and over 15,320 jobs for the state. He also engaged with German officials and the Tamil diaspora, expressing gratitude for the “affection of my Tamil family here.”

Arriving in the UK, Stalin shared his appreciation for the warm reception on social media, describing it as “a welcome that carried the fragrance of home across distant shores.” His itinerary includes addressing the centenary conference of the Self-Respect Movement at the University of Oxford and unveiling a portrait of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Despite criticism from the opposition over frequent overseas trips, Stalin defended the visits, citing tangible outcomes. He highlighted that since 2021, Tamil Nadu has signed 922 MoUs, attracting ₹10.62 lakh crore in investments and generating employment for 32.81 lakh people. The state’s economic growth has also reached 11.19%, according to data from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Stalin emphasized that these tours were part of a well-planned strategy to showcase Tamil Nadu as a top global investment hub. He stressed that forging direct relationships with foreign governments, multinational companies, and Tamil communities abroad is crucial for positioning the state as a preferred destination for industry and innovation.

The Chief Minister’s interactions also included discussions on technology collaborations, education partnerships, and cultural initiatives aimed at promoting Tamil heritage globally. Officials accompanying him stated that several MoUs signed during this trip would lead to immediate groundwork for projects in sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing.