Sengottaiyan’s meeting with Sasikala sparks talk of unity moves

A recent meeting between senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan and V.K. Sasikala has set off speculation about fresh tensions and possible unity moves within the party.

The meeting, which happened recently, comes as Sasikala has openly said she plans to return to politics and bring the party together.

This is seen as a challenge to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who has repeatedly ruled out any talks with Sasikala. Sengottaiyan, a veteran leader and former minister, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the current leadership and is seen as pushing for a united AIADMK that includes expelled leaders.

After meeting Sasikala, Sengottaiyan announced he would “speak his heart” to the media soon. Party insiders believe he will call for the return of Sasikala, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), and T.T.V. Dhinakaran. His move is being seen as an attempt to strengthen the party ahead of the next elections.

Sasikala has been openly criticizing the current leadership. She says only those who truly understand the party’s history can resolve its problems, hinting at her own role in shaping AIADMK over decades.

The developments have sparked talk of a possible alliance between Sasikala, OPS, and Dhinakaran, especially with OPS already quitting the NDA alliance. Sengottaiyan’s support could make this group a strong force.

Though Sengottaiyan is unlikely to quit AIADMK, his actions highlight deep divisions in the party. His upcoming statement is being closely watched, as it could either worsen the rift or trigger a major political shake-up in Tamil Nadu.