Chennai health officials clarify on fever spread, Urge caution

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has assured the public that there is no new virus spreading in Chennai.

The recent rise in fever cases is due to the seasonal Influenza A virus, officials said.

According to Daily Thanthi, more than 500 people with fever symptoms visit government hospitals in Chennai every day. Doctors report that about half of them test positive for Influenza A. Common symptoms include fever, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and phlegm.

Health officials have asked pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with health problems to be extra careful. They recommend wearing masks in crowded areas. Officials also reminded the public to clear stagnant water around homes to prevent diseases like dengue, which often rise at this time of year.

The department said they are closely monitoring cases of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). Anyone with fever symptoms should see a doctor right away.