Kulasekarapattinam Dasara Festival to start Sept 23

The famous Kulasekarapattinam Dasara festival will begin with a flag hoisting on September 23 at the Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple.

The 12-day event is considered second only to the Mysuru Dasara festival in grandeur.

The highlight, Mahishasura Samharam (slaying of demon Mahishasura), will take place on October 2. The festival ends on October 4.

Devotees Dress as Gods and Characters

Many devotees have already started fasting for 21, 31, 41, or even 61 days as part of their vows. A special feature of the festival is devotees dressing as gods, goddesses, kings, queens, police officers, and even animals like monkeys and tigers. Costume-making is in full swing, especially for those dressing as Goddess Kali, with workers preparing elaborate headgear, braids, and ornaments.

Pilgrims from nearby districts such as Nellai, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari are already arriving. Temple officials are making arrangements to handle the massive crowd. Devotees attend the festival to pray for prosperity, jobs, marriages, and relief from illnesses.