We will oppose projects that harm farmers: EPS

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) said his party will strongly oppose any projects that harm farmers, including hydrocarbon and methane extraction projects.

Speaking at a campaign event in Melur, Madurai, he said that during AIADMK’s rule, delta districts were declared a protected agricultural zone to block harmful projects. He also recalled stopping a tungsten project in the past through protests and pressure on the Central Government.

Palaniswami accused the current DMK government of failing to protect farmers’ interests. He said that petitions given by farmers during the DMK’s outreach programs remain ignored.

He also spoke about the Mullai Periyar reservoir issue, claiming that a Supreme Court order to raise the water level to 152 feet, obtained during Jayalalithaa’s tenure, is not being implemented because of resistance from DMK’s allies in Kerala.

EPS said AIADMK will always raise its voice for farmers and will continue to oppose harmful projects.